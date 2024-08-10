Hindenburg Research warns of something big in India soon

CHENNAI: Short-seller Hindenburg Research is at it, promising 'something big soon' in India again.
The announcement came in an early morning India time tweet.
The tweet has gone viral and elicited a range of responses.
Hindenburg has famously gone after many top firms after claiming to have conducted detailed research on them.
Most recently, they had targeted the Adani group in India and even been slapped with a defamation notice by the latter.
The US 'investment research firm', as they call themselves, was founded by Nathan Anderson in 2017.
The firm has around 10 employees and can be termed a short-selling David that goes after corporate Goliaths.