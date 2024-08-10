Lok Sabha passes Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 to overhaul aviation laws

NEW DELHI: Replacing the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, 1934, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 to remove redundancies and boost the ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

According to the government, the Bill seeks to resolve existing anomalies between various aviation laws and ensure a coherent regulatory environment with well-defined chapters and clauses.

“This proposed legislation will mark a significant milestone in the Indian aviation sector, streamlining the ease of doing business within the industry. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the members of the Lok Sabha for their valuable suggestions and support during the deliberations,” said Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

While moving the bill, Naidu emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing issues related to airfares. He announced plans to establish an efficient online grievance redressal mechanism to manage passenger complaints and ensure timely resolutions.