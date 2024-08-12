JSW Steel to acquire 67% stake in Australian mining company M Res NSW

JSW Steel on Monday announced the acquisition of up to 66.67% in the Australian mining company M Res NSW through its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V. This is seen as a bid by the steel major to secure the raw material required to support its ambitious expansion plans.

“…we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of JSW Steel at its meeting held on August 12, 2024 has approved the acquisition of an economic interest of up to 66.67% in M Res NSW HCC Pty Ltd ("M Res NSW") by way of subscription to non-voting Class B shares, for an investment of US$ 120 million through the Company's' wholly owned subsidiary JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V,” said JSW Steel in an exchange filing.

The steel company stated that raw material security and cost optimisation remain a key strategic priority for them and this acquisition is a step forward in achieving those objectives.

The terms of the investment require JSW Steel to further invest US $50 million in M Res NSW to fund its obligation towards the deferred consideration payable in 2030.