Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla inducted as directiors of Hindalco Industries

NEW DELHI: The board of Hindalco Industries on Tuesday inducted the daughter and son of Kumar Mangalam Birla- Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla - as directors to lead the Aditya Birla group.

Ananya and Aryaman joined the boards of the Aditya Birla Group’s flagship companies, Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, in 2023.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group said that “Hindalco is now in the midst of yet another transformational growth phase. So, this is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as Directors.

The siblings were also appointed as board directors of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the apex body responsible for providing strategic direction to the Aditya Birla group’s businesses.

Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya is a successful businesswoman and platinum-selling artist. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, is the second largest MFI in the country. It has crossed an AUM of 16000 crore and a team strength of 19500. Svatantra successfully acquired Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. in 2018. She is also involved with the Aditya Birla group’s trading and real estate businesses.

On the other hand, Aryaman comes with diverse experiences including entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sports. He is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) including fashion & retail, real estate, paints, and the group’s fashion D2C platform— TMRW.

Aryaman founded and is spearheading the hospitality business as well as the venture capital fund Aditya Birla ventures, which invests in high-growth start-ups. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai and holds an MSc. in global finance from Bayes business school in London. Prior to joining the Aditya Birla Group, Aryaman was a prolific first-class cricketer.

The Board, at its meeting held today, also inducted Anjani Kumar Agrawal, Sukanya Kripalu as independent directors. In addition to this, Bharat Goenka has been appointed as CFO.

Goenka joins the company from Mahindra & Mahindra, wherein he was part of the group CFO’s office and led group-wide performance management, consolidation and reporting, investor relations, and strategic value-unlocking initiatives.