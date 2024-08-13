Manappuram Finance net profit rises 12 per cent on higher gold loan sales

MUMBAI: Manappuram Finance, a Kerala based financial firm has reported a net profit of Rs 556.5 crore which is 11.7 per cent of growth as compared with the growth over the same period in the previous year.

Kerala-based non-banking financier’s consolidated loan assets grew 21 per cent to Rs 44,932 crore this year, the company said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, net profit for the quarter is Rs 441 crore, it added without disclosing what the was amount in the previous financial year.

Sharing the earnings, the chief executive VP Nandakumar said the company could achieve a significant 15 per cent growth in gold loans in the next quarter of this financial year.