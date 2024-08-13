Nothing to add: FinMin official on Hindenburg-Sebi case

NEW DELHI: In the first official response from the Ministry of Finance regarding the Hindenburg allegations against Sebi Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the government has no additional comments to make on the matter. He emphasized that both the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the individuals involved have already provided their statements. Notably, Seth is also a part-time member in the Sebi board.

“Sebi has issued a statement, and the concerned person has given a statement. I have nothing further to add,” Seth told reporters here. Meanwhile, another official who didn’t want to be quoted said the Sebi and Buch have made statements and there is no need for finance ministry to make statements.

“All the disclosures have already been made as said by Sebi. There is no financial scandal involved. In addition to this, Sebi has already stated that she recused herself from cases wherever there was a conflict of interest,” the official said. He added that she had made investments as a private sector person and there was nothing wrong in that as long as she made relevant disclosures.