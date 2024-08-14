Starbucks CEO replaced by Brian Niccol, a fixer who revived Chipotle when the chain was in distress

In 2018, when Chipotle was reeling from multiple food poisoning outbreaks that had sickened 1,100 people, the company called Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol to turn things around.

As Chipotle’s chairman and CEO, Niccol beefed up marketing and product innovation, added a loyalty program and improved store operations. He also instituted employee benefits, like a program that pays employees’ college tuition costs at certain schools.

Chipotle’s revenue since then has nearly doubled.

On Tuesday, Niccol answered another call, this time from Starbucks. The Seattle coffee giant named Niccol as its new chairman and CEO, hoping he can revive fading sales and re-establish Starbucks as a destination where customers are willing to pay premium prices.

“I am excited to join Starbucks and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company, alongside hundreds of thousands of devoted partners,” Niccol said.

Starbucks shares jumped 24.5% Tuesday on the news, recapturing all of their losses for the year.

However, Niccol faces far larger and deeper challenges at Starbucks, which has 38,000 stores worldwide compared to Chipotle’s largely U.S.-based chain of 3,500 restaurants. Niccol has to figure out how to get inflation-weary U.S. customers back into stores for its pricey drinks.

“I will pay $9 for a burrito. I’m not sure I’m going to pay $9 for a cup of Venti shaken espresso,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments, which owns shares in Starbucks and Chipotle.

In the U.S., Starbucks has struggled to balance demand for mobile orders and faster service with its more traditional role as an upscale cafe where customers can gather and relax. Tengler said long wait times and a deluge of mobile orders have damaged the in-store experience at Starbucks, and Niccol will have to develop a plan to flip that around.

Starbucks — along with other big brands like McDonald’s — is also confronting U.S. consumers who are increasingly looking for value and deals. Niccol will have to convince drinkers that a medium Starbucks iced coffee — now more than $5 in Manhattan — is worth paying for.