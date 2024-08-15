July trade deficit widens to USD 23.51 billion

NEW DELHI: Amid global slowdown, India’s trade deficit expanded in July, primarily due to sluggish exports, according to government data released on Wednesday. The merchandise trade deficit for the month stood at $23.5 billion as compared to $20.98 billion in June.

In July, India’s merchandise exports reached $33.98 billion, whereas imports totaled $57.48 billion, as per the data. Meanwhile, in the month of June, merchandise exports stood at $35.20 billion, while imports were recorded at $56.18 billion.

The drop in merchandise exports was lead by a 22% drop in exports of petroleum products. “There are various factors that have contributed to the decline in petroleum exports. One factor is the fall in prices. Secondly, the demand for some of the products is low. Finally, domestic consumption of petroleum products has increased, which is playing a major role in leaving less for exportable surplus,” Barthwal told reporters in a briefing.

Barthwal also attributed the drop in petroleum exports to to higher domestic consumption. In July 2023, India exported petroleum products worth $6.7 billion, which decreased to $5.2 billion in July 2024. The import of crude petroleum rose from $11.8 billion in July 2023 to $13.8 billion in July 2024.