Mahindra launches Thar Roxx at Rs 12.99 lakh

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday launched the 5-door version of the Thar SUV - Thar ROXX – at a starting price of ₹ 12.99 Lakh. Bookings for the Thar ROXX will open online and at Mahindra dealerships from October 03, in this year and test drives will start from Sept 14. Deliveries for the newly launched Thar will commence on this Dussehra.

R Velusamy, President, of automotive technology andpProduct development, at Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “With standout features such as a panoramic sunroof, advanced Level 2 ADAS features, Harman Kardon branded audio etc.. the Thar ROXX set a new benchmarks in luxury and safety.”

The new SUV is built on Mahindra’s all-new M_GLYDE platform. Its engine options include the G20 TGDI mStallion and D22 mHawk engines, delivering a torque of 380 Nm and 370 Nm respectively. It is muted to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AISIN torque converter automatic.

Mahindra claims that Roxx is engineered to achieve the highest B-NCAP safety rating.