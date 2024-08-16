If product is good, will sell: Mahindra

NEW DELHI: Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, said if a company’s product is terrific, they are bound to succeed. Pointing out that the group’s two-wheeler division faced several impediments such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed things down in the past, Mahindra, at launch event of BSA Gold Star 650, said he is confident that their effort to share a part of history along with a great product is sure to take off.

“Even if I had steroidal growth (in two-wheeler biz), I would still not be happy. We faced several impediments like Covid-19, which slowed things down in past few years. The kind of machines created by our team in R&D centres of India and the UK is unparallel,” said Mahindra as his subsidiary company - Classic Legends - which has revived the iconic Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle brands, on Thursday, launched another iconic motorcycle brand- the BSA - in India.

He added, “What we always believe is if your product is terrific, you will succeed. This is what I believe here to happen as well…Jawa, Yezdi and BSA are cult-like brands and there is a big community for them. We have to give a kickstart.”

Classic Legends on Thursday launched BSA Gold Star 650 at a starting price of Rs 3 lakh. Gold Star 650, competes with Royal Enfield’s 650 twin range, boasts a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine delivering a torque of 55 Nm and 45 bhp.

The Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA) was once the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. Classic Legends acquired BSA brand in 2016 and last year announced plans to spend Rs 1,000 crore over three years towards product development, distribution and marketing.

BSA Gold Star 650 first made a comeback in the UK in 2021 and was then launched in other parts of Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines. BSA is ready to enter the US, Australia, and Japan soon after. Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends said the market size of the 650 cc segment is 15,000-20,000 per annum and is growing very fast. He expects that with this new launch, this segment will double or triple in size in the next few years.

Classic Legends, currently, can produce half a million two-wheelers from its Madhya Pradesh plant. This year, it will be rolling out 100,000 units across the three brands. The company is setting up a production facility in the UK.

M&M launched Thar Roxx at Rs 12.99 lakh

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday launched 5-door version of Thar ROXX at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh. Bookings will open from October 3, 2024, and test drive from Sept 14, 2024. Veejay Nakra, President – automotive division, M&M, said, “With Thar ROXX, we’re not just elevating SUV experience—we’re setting sight on making Thar No. 1 SUV (>12.5 lakh segment) by volume within next 3 to 5 years.”