Acquisitions are key ingredient in growth path: Happiest Minds

BENGALURU: Acquisitions are a key ingredient in Happiest Minds’ growth path, as it in Q1 alone acquired PureSoftware Technologies for Rs 779 crore and also US-based Azure native digital product engineering company Aureus Tech Systems.

Talking about these acquired companies, Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO, Happiest Minds told TNIE they expect in the next quarter bit more of a perk up in both BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and healthcare verticals because both these acquired companies are largely BFSI.