JSW Cement files paper to raise Rs 4,000 crore through public issue

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement has filed draft papers to launch a Rs 4,000 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company would be raising Rs 2,000 crore through a fresh issue and another Rs 2000 crore via an offer for sale (OFS).

Under the OFS component, AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings, Synergy Metals and the State Bank of India will offload part of their stakes.

JSW Cement would become the latest JSW Group company to hit on the exchanges. Currently, the Group’s listed entities included JSW Steel, JSW Energy and JSW Infrastructure. Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement, had last year stated their plans to list the cement units and use the proceeds to fund the ambitious goal of reaching a 60 million tonne capacity.

As per the IPO paper, 50% of the public offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors. The company would the net proceeds for partly financing the proposed cement facility in in Nagaur, Rajasthan, repayment of debt and other general corporate purposes.