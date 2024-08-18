Mid-tier banks boost fixed deposit rates to 8.50% to attract depositors

MUMBAI: Borrowing a leaf from their larger peers who have been wooing depositors with attractive pricing for medium-term fixed deposits of up to 7.30% return per annum, several mid-tier banks are now doing the same offering as much as 8.50% at the peak and over average 20-30 bps more than the larger banks.

Mid-sized banks, which have launched special deposit drive include RBL Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank among others to increase in deposits.

Continuing slower growth of deposit mobilisation for more than two months had the regulator Reserve Bank and even the North Block mandarins getting worried about asset liability mismatch. People were pulling out money from banks and parking them in equities and mutual funds and even derivatives since the pandemic-induced crash in March 2020 and the subsequent recovery from June of that year. Since then the stock market and mutual funds have been giving much higher returns on their money.

While credit growth has been averaging 15-16% system-wide, deposits accretion has been far lower averaging at 11-12% for the past few years. In FY24, credit growth was at 19.3% and deposit growth was 14.7%, forcing banks to offer higher prices for term deposits.

Kochi-based Federal Bank has unveiled a limited period fixed deposit scheme offering 7.35% for a 400-day money, 7.40% for 777 days, and 50-month tenor for callable deposits. It is offering an additional 0.50% to senior citizens. If you put in non-callable deposits above Rs 1 crore, it is offering 7.50% for 400 days; 7.55% for a 777 day money.

RBL Bank is offering 8.10% for 500-day money and 8.60% for senior citizens. Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra is offering 7.25% for 777 days tenor in a limited period offer. Turticorin-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is offering 7.50% on fixed deposits for 400-day tenor and 8% for senior citizens.