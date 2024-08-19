BSNL likely to launch 4G services in October

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to launch 4G services in thecountry soon, as the telco has completed trials in all circles.

According to a senior official, BSNL could launch its much-awaited 4G services for customers sometime in October 2024, as the trial results have been quite satisfactory. So far, the telco has set up around 25,000 4G towers across the country. Additionally, BSNL has started dispatching 4G SIMs to its customers.

“We have successfully trialed our 4G network in all circles and major cities, and the results have been promising. It is now time to launch our commercial 4G services.

We will conduct a few more trials before formally launching the 4G services,” said the senior official. While private telecom providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited are rolling out their 5G services, BSNL has primarily been offering 2G and 3G networks.

Consequently, the telco has been losing subscribers to private operators. The telco lost 18 million customers in the last fiscal year, bringing its customer base to 88.06 million. The market share of BSNL has also decreased to 7.46% as of April 2024, while its competitors, private telecom operators, are cementing their position.

The delay in BSNL’s 4G rollout is attributed to the government’s directive for the company to use an indigenous network or India’s own 4G stack.

A consortium led by the Tata Group received a Rs 15,000 crore order from BSNL in May 2023 to install 4G sites nationwide, with Tejas Networks and government-backed C-DoT providing the necessary equipment and technology.