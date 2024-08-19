Centre finalises draft rules for Digital Personal Data Protection Act, public consulation soon

NEW DELHI: The government has finalised the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and will release them soon for public consultation, said Electronic and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

The minister, while speaking to the media, assured that the draft rules will be issued within the next 20 days, with the framework expected to be released within a month.

"The framework is ready and the draft rules are expected to be released within a month," said Vaishnaw.

The DPDP Act, passed by Parliament nearly a year ago, aims to prevent personal data breaches and provides specialised protections for children and persons with disabilities. However, its implementation has been delayed as many provisions require additional clauses and rules.

The finalised rules will outline the workflow for filing complaints, appealing decisions, and other details.