HCL CFO Aggarwal quits, Shiv Walia to replace him

BENGALURU: In yet another top-level churn in the IT industry, HCLTech’s chief financial officer (CFO) Prateek Aggarwal, who after serving in this role since 2018, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company. The tech company has appointed Shiv Walia as the CFO with effect from September 6, 2024.

Prateek will continue to be with HCL till Sept 6, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing. He started career with HCL in 1993 and served across finance leadership roles over last many years. He is currently corporate VP & global head of FP&A and business finance operations.

“Walia has been integral to our success over the last many years. As a seasoned finance leader, he has played key roles across geographies and businesses via multiple business cycles and has knowledge of HCLTech’s businesses and clients,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech. “I want to thank Prateek for his contributions to HCLTech over last 12 years.” Shiv is a graduate in commerce from SRCC, Delhi, a Cost Accountant and a Chartered Accountant from both India and Australia.

He is with HCLTech since April 1998 and has previously worked in HCL subsidiaries between April 1993 and March 1998. He was elevated as corporate VP – finance for HCLTech in April 2024 and is responsible for financial planning & accounting, and business finance operations. The IT industry has been seeing top leadership churn in recent quarters. Jatin Dalal, worked with Wipro for two decades, resigned and joined Cognizant as its CFO last year. Wipro elevated Aparna C Iyer as its CFO. Recently, Subha Tatavarti, chief technology officer, Wipro, resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.