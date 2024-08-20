Hit by attrition, Tiruppur exporter announces prizes to retain tailors, staff

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur knitwear exports have returned to the growth path, but shortage of labourers remains a challenge. Particularly, there is a chronic shortage of tailors, and the problem is compounded by the high attrition rate of skilled workers. To overcome what seems like an unending trouble, a knitwear exporter in Tiruppur recently announced bumper prizes for tailors who work for most number of days in the unit.

Home appliance worth Rs 20,000 was announced as the first prize and the message was widely shared among local workers on social media. About eight lakh workers are directly employed in the Tiruppur knitwear industry. Of this, about three lakh workers are from north Indian states.

The firm, located in Pichampalayam, exports 10 lakh knitwear pieces per year. B Mani, a human resource executive of the company, said, “Apart from labour shortage, retention of employees, particularly tailors, is a serious problem. Companies poach staff from other firms by luring them with a small pay hike. There are tailors who change companies every two days! They don’t care about how the production of firms gets affected because of their frequent job-hopping.”

He said, “To encourage employees to stay with us, we recently announced bumper prizes for tailors who work for the most number of days in a year. We started distributing flyers about the scheme in Tiruppur. We have started getting a lot of calls. We hope this idea will work.”