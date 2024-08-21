Cognizant appoints Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations and Chairman, Managing Director of India

BENGALURU: Cognizant on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2, 2024.

Additionally, he will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of India, assuming the role on October 1, as Rajesh Nambiar, the current India Chair, leaves Cognizant at the end of September to become president of NASSCOM.

Varrier will be an Executive Vice President of Cognizant, reporting to Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer, and will be based in Bengaluru.

“Rajesh Varrier is a respected, experienced executive whose operational rigour and entrepreneurial spirit align well with Cognizant. As we drive further operational excellence, efficiency and a sharp focus on execution into our business model, this role is a natural orchestration point for our India-based operations,” said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S.

As Global Head of Operations and Chairman & Managing Director of India, Varrier’s responsibilities will include operations, Delivery Excellence, workforce planning, India Leadership Council, expansion in India and other key responsibilities.

“Cognizant’s reputation is rooted in its talented associate base and the quality outcomes it delivers for its global clients,” said Varrier.

Before joining Cognizant, Rajesh Varrier served as EVP, Head of Global Services and Infosys Americas, as well as Global Head of Infosys’ Digital and Microsoft businesses. He also previously served as SVP of Digital Experience for the Microsoft business at Infosys. Before joining Infosys, Varrier was CIO and Digital officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and founder of the analytics firm Activecubes.