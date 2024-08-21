Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore

NEW DELHI: Fintech major Paytm is selling its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore. With this, the food tech giant will compete against Reliance-backed BookMyShow.

The entertainment ticketing services, including movies, sports, and events, will remain available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months.

"One 97 Communications Limited (OCL)...today announced, that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of its entertainment ticketing business that includes movies, sports and events (live performances) ticketing to Zomato Limited," said One 97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

OCL added that this deal, valued at 2,048 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis, stands as a testament to the value Paytm has created through its entertainment ticketing business.