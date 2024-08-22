Brookfield-backed Evren to invest $5 billion in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Evren, a clean energy platform promoted by Brookfield and Axis Energy, has committed to invest $5 billion in Andhra Pradesh.

Representatives of Brookfield and Axis met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday, following which the announcement to invest in the state was made.

Evren has made a commitment to create 3,500 MW solar and 5,500 MW wind assets in the state in a phased manner. Projects for 3,000 MW have already been grounded and are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026. It plans to invest beyond renewables and is exploring additional opportunities in the state, across integrated module manufacturing, pumped storage, battery storage, E-mobility/EV and green ammonia space.

Evren is a 51:49 holding company set up between Brookfield and Axis Energy with a commitment to advance the clean energy investments in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister Ravi Kumar maintained that the state government is implementing investor-friendly policies to promote transparency and ease of doing business for investors and the public. He emphasised that the government is committed to providing a favourable environment for investors.