India emerges as global talent magnet amid blue-collar shift: Indeed

The latest data from leading global hiring and matching platform Indeed reveals that India is rapidly becoming a top destination for talent, while blue-collar workers are adapting to new market demands. Job searches from abroad to India have surged by nearly 60% since June 2021, driven by growing interest in the country’s thriving technology, engineering, and digital services sectors.

Indeed data shows the United States, UAE, and the UK are the top three countries scouting for talent in India. Between June 2021 and June 2024, searches from these countries for Indians have increased by 13%, 12%, and 7%, respectively. This trend underscores India’s appeal as a hub for innovation and economic growth, attracting top talent from around the world.

“India is increasingly seen as a land of opportunity for professionals,” said Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed India. “This surge in interest from abroad underscores the confidence in India’s growth and its potential to lead in key industries.”

While India attracts such global attention, outbound job searches from India to the world have declined by 17% between June 2021 and June 2024. Indian job seekers are now prioritizing local opportunities over international positions, a shift that reflects confidence in the country’s economic stability and growth potential.

For instance, from 2021 to 2024, outbound searches for 'Driver' jobs from India accounted for 16 per cent. During the same period, searches for the same job title from abroad to India stood at 47 per cent, suggesting a potential shift towards domestic opportunities.