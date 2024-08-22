Kalyan Jewellers promoter to acquire 2.36% from Warburg

“This is to inform you that we have entered into a share purchase agreement (“SPA”) dated August 21, 2024 with Highdell Investment Ltd (“Highdell”), pursuant to which we will be purchasing 24,299,066 equity shares in the Company from Highdell, representing 2.36% of the share capital of the Company, for a purchase price of Rs 535 per share aggregating to Rs 13,000,000,310 (“Transaction”),” said Kalyan Jewellers in a regulatory filing.

It added that the transaction is contingent upon the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including availing of financing by the Promoter from financial institutions/ non-banking financial institutions and drawing down of requisite funds.

Warburg Pincus had sold 8.4% stake in Kalyan Jewellers earlier this year through open market for Rs 2,931 crore. In June last year, the PE firm had offloaded 6.2% stake in it for Rs 725 crore. Warburg held a 32% stake in Kalyan Jewellers before the latter became a publicly listed company. As of June 2024, it held a 9.17% stake in the Jewellery firm.