Delhi HC appoints sole arbitrator in Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the appointment of a sole arbitrator to mediate the ongoing legal conflict between Ashneer Grover, former CEO of BharatPe, and the fintech firm itself. The arbitration aims to resolve allegations of confidentiality breaches by Grover during his tenure.

The decision was handed by Justice C Hari Shankar, responding to a petition filed by BharatPe under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The company contends that Grover, in his former executive roles, had access to sensitive information which he later disclosed through social media channels—an action they argue constitutes a breach of his employment agreement.

BharatPe proposed the appointment of Justice Hemant Gupta, a retired Supreme Court judge, as sole arbitrator. However, Grover, while agreeing to arbitration, suggested that Justice (Retired) JR Midha should take on the role instead.

Represented by Advocate Giriraj Subramanium, Grover expressed that he was not against arbitration but raised concerns over jurisdiction. He argued that since a tribunal under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) is already addressing related shareholder disputes, the current matter should also be referred there. BharatPe, represented by Advocate Anuj Berry, opposed this suggestion, maintaining that the employment agreement does not stipulate SIAC arbitration for such disputes.