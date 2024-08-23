ED raids REL key managerial personnel premises, freezes Care Health ESOPs

NEW DELHI: Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has confirmed that Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials conducted searches at the premises of Key Managerial Personnel, including Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja on Wednesday.

The other REL officials whose premises were searched are Nitin Agarwal, Group CFO, Nishant Singhal, Group General Counsel of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL/ Company) and Chirag Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Religare Finvest Limited (Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), on August 21, 2024.

The ED has also frozen the Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) Shares of Care Health Insurance Limited, the health insurance subsidiary of the Company (CHIL), received by Rashmi Saluja, Nitin Aggarwal and Nishant Singhal.

Incidentally, the ESOP Shares of CHIL issued to Saluja are the subject matter of an Order of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in respect of which an Appeal is pending before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), REL said in an exchange filing.

Earlier this month, the SAT had granted a stay till the final decision on the order by the IRDAI against Saluja on the allotment of ESOPs. The tribunal has prohibited Saluja from exercising any pending ESOPs allotted by Care Health or diluting her shares until the final decision.

The ED's case originated from a first information report (FIR) filed by Vaibhav Gawli, a resident of Mumbai. He has alleged that funds were siphoned from Religare Finvest.