'I don't think we have any challenge': SBI chief brushes off concerns over slowing deposit growth

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara has said he does not see any serious challenge on the deposit growth front, adding that even with slowing liabilities addition, the bank has been booking stronger asset growth.

The statement comes amid concerns expressed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government over the slowing deposit growth. Governor Shaktikanta Das has flagged the issue four times while the finance minister met the heads of public sector banks last week and asked them to devise innovative methods to woo depositors back to the bank counters.

According to the latest RBI data, while credit growth slowed down to 13.8 percent for the last fortnight, deposit accretion slowed further to 10.3 percent.

“We are in a position to support our loan book growth well and so long as we can do that, I don't think we have any challenge,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an ICAI event here Friday.

In the first reporting quarter of the current fiscal, SBI recorded an 8.18 percent on-year growth in deposit at Rs 49.02 trillion, compared to Rs 45.31 trillion in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, the bank's deposits slipped marginally by 0.29 percent.