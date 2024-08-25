Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces Dua Lipa to headline Zomato Feeding India Concert

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has announced the return of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC), with global pop sensation Dua Lipa headlining the event. Goyal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement, writing, "ZFIC is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon Dua Lipa, an inspiration to millions worldwide!”

The concert, scheduled for November 30, 2024, in Mumbai, marks a significant milestone in Zomato's ongoing mission to combat hunger and malnutrition across India. Although the exact venue is yet to be announced, tickets will go on sale starting August 27.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert is more than just a musical event; it serves as a powerful catalyst for community mobilisation. By uniting artists, philanthropists, and the public, the concert aims to create a hunger-free India. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will directly support Zomato’s Feeding India initiative, which has been instrumental in addressing critical food security issues in the country.

Dua Lipa's involvement is expected to elevate the concert's profile, drawing international attention to the cause. The ZFIC has a history of featuring prominent global artists, making it a key event in the fight against hunger. Through the concert, Zomato continues to leverage the influence of popular culture to drive meaningful change and impact the lives of those in need.