Do not wait for the market to correct

The Index has reached 80,000 (Sensex). Is it a good time to sell some shares and sit on the sidelines? Should I stop my SIP and start after some time?

Should I reduce my SIP in large-cap funds and invest in mid-cap funds? Or should I invest in a multi-cap NFO? I have been asked these questions at 25,000, at 35k, and of course at 50k and now at 80k. The truth is, I have no idea.

This looks like a simple question, but it has the following questions hidden in it:

Will the market fall from here?

If it falls how long will it be down?

When should I start buying again?

When should I start doing the SIP again?

Will mid-cap perform better than large-cap?

Till what level will it fall?

Should I start buying in 2/3 months or wait longer?

What if this is wrong?

Honestly, let us say I tell the reader “I do think the market is too high, you should sell your large cap shares (Sensex represents the large cap shares, right?) and wait” – and the reader does that.

Then let us assume that the market goes to 82,000 in a week – and then falls to 75,000, do you think the reader will be happy?