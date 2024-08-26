Small finance banks to grow their advances by 25-27 per cent this fiscal

MUMBAI: Small finance banks (SFBs) are expected to grow their advances by a robust 25-27 percent this fiscal, a tad lower than the previous fiscal’s 28 percent growth boosted by their geographical expansion.
Amid challenges in mobilizing deposits and their higher cost, SFBs are likely to explore alternative, non-deposit avenues to fund credit growth. Crisil Rating said in a note on Monday.
The estimated credit growth can be divided into two segments — traditional and new, with the latter driving the sales momentum. The constituents of new asset classes may vary across SFBs depending on their original segment focus, but would typically include mortgage loans, loans to MSMEs, vehicle loans and unsecured personal loans.
According to Ajit Velonie, senior director at the agency, credit growth in new asset classes is seen at 40 percent this fiscal, while that in traditional segments will be 20 percent. With this, the portfolio mix will continue to shift; the share of new segments will cross 40 percent by March 2025, twice the March 2020 level. Most of this diversification is towards secured asset classes, resulting in the share of secured lending rising, albeit at a moderate pace, says the report.
In terms of geographical penetration, their branch networks more than doubled over the five years through March 2024, to 7,400. The maximum growth is in Eastern states with 15 percent of total branches, up from 11 percent in March 2019. More than half the existing SFB branches are in rural and semi-urban regions.
Even as large banks struggle to get deposits, SFBs collected 30 percent more deposits in fiscal 2024, outpacing their credit growth of 28 percent. Deposits now constitute 90 percent of their borrowings, but their growth comes at a higher cost for two reasons.
One is an increase in the share of relatively more expensive bulk term deposits to almost 30 percent of total deposits as of March 2024 from 23 percent in fiscal 2022. The share of low-cost Casa deposits dropped to 28 percent from 35 percent and that of retail term deposits also fell.
Two, SFBs offer a premium of 50-250 bps in interest rates over universal banks, even in the same category of deposits.
To optimise deposit mobilisation, the reliance on term deposits will continue, given the higher opportunity cost to maintain Casa balances for depositors in the current interest rate scenario, he adds.
According to Subha Sri Narayanan, a director of the agency, SFBs will need to explore alternative funding routes to balance growth and funding costs, especially given the growing share of lower-yielding secured assets.
Securitisation is gaining currency, with transactions reaching Rs 9,000 crore last fiscal from Rs 6,300 crore in fiscal 2023, with five SFBs tapping the market.