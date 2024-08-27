Airtel, Apple announce partnership to offer exclusive entertainment content to Airtel customers in India

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel and Apple have entered into a strategic partnership to offer exclusive entertainment content to Airtel customers in India. The partnership will provide Airtel customers with access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, further enriching their entertainment experience.

As part of the partnership, Airtel Xstream customers will be able to enjoy premium content on Apple TV+, including Hollywood and award-winning shows, as part of their premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans. Additionally, Airtel users will have access to Apple Music, with Wynk Premium users receiving exclusive offers.

“Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one-stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally,” said Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel.

Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, added that the company is thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

"With our ever-growing catalog of world‐class films, television shows, and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone,” said Oliver Schusser.

The partnership comes as large-screen video content viewership grows rapidly in India, with an increasing demand for high-quality content. Apple TV+ offers premium content, including original series, films, documentaries, and kids' entertainment, available across various screens.

Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers a vast selection of TV shows, movies, and web series, which will be further enriched by Apple TV+.

Apple Music, with its vast global music collection, expertly curated playlists, and features like Apple Music Sing and Spatial Audio, will provide an enhanced music listening experience for Airtel customers.

These exclusive offers will be available to Airtel customers in India later this year.