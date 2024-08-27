Amazon Pay UPI crosses 100 mn users mark

BENGALURU: The 18–24 years old bracket led the adoption of Amazon Pay UPI as it crossed 100 million customers. Amazon Pay said on Monday that its leading use cases include mobile recharges, utility bill payments and e-commerce transactions.

Since its launch in 2019, Amazon Pay UPI has seen strong user preference from Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, especially in the tier 2 & 3 expanding access for digital.

Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India, said, “UPI has revolutionised the way customers transact online and we see a vast, untapped potential within the UPI ecosystem, including opportunities in wallet-on-UPI and credit line on UPI. We are proud that 100 million customers have chosen Amazon Pay UPI as their preferred choice of online payment experience.”