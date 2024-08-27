Equity markets surge on expectation of Fed rate cut

NEW DELHI: Increasing hope of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and a rally in the global markets helped equity markets to make a roaring comeback. The local benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – surged nearly 1% intraday.

While the Sensex added 612 points or 0.75% to settle at 81,698.11 on Monday, the Nifty50 ended 187.46 points or 0.76% higher at 25,010.60.

“The US FED has signalled a rate cut in September, which is reflecting in the decline in US treasury yields and dollar index, which has led to a rally in global markets despite there being no indication of size of cuts. Indian markets hit a new high led by change in FIIs stance to positive from negative along with continued strong DIIs inflows,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.