MUMBAI: The Maharana public sector non-bank lender REC has signed an agreement with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to finance up to Rs 45,000 crore for the country’s largest container port’s various upcoming projects, which include the development of the nearby Vadhavan Port.

The port handles a little over 50% of the containerised cargo volume in the country. The loan agreement was signed by the port’s chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh and REC executive director Rahul Dwivedi, in the presence of the Union ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

For REC, this large funding helps expand its non-power portfolio, the company said in a statement Monday. Currently its Rs 5.3 trillion (`5.3 lakh crore) loan book comprises power generation, transmission, distribution renewables projects and new technologies such as electric vehicles, battery storage, pumped storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Since recent years it also strayed funding roads, expressways, metro rails and airports etc apart form social infrastructure projects like schools hospitals Hmong others.