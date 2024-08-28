Airtel Payments Bank unveils NCMC-Enabled smartwatch with RuPay Chip

NEW DELHI: Airtel Payments Bank, in collaboration with Noise and NPCI, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge NCMC-enabled smartwatch, integrated with the RuPay chip.

An NCMC-enabled smartwatch is a traditional smartwatch equipped with the capability to make contactless payments. Showcased at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, this innovative smartwatch brings payments to the user's wrist, blending advanced lifestyle features with NCMC-enabled Tap and Pay transactions.

This launch marks the second phase of the successful partnership between Airtel Payments Bank and Noise, redefining on-the-go payments. The smartwatch integrates NCMC technology, enabling users to perform Tap and Pay transactions at merchant locations and make transit payments nationwide.

The Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch offers unparalleled ease and accessibility, supporting transport concessions and monthly passes, and features an embedded RuPay chip for secure transactions. It also allows for effortless swapping of watch straps, providing seamless customization.

“We are delighted to introduce the NCMC-enabled Smartwatch, a product that embodies our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This smartwatch not only simplifies financial transactions but also enriches the daily lives of our users with its advanced features. We believe this launch will set a new standard in the wearable payment devices market as well,” Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said that by integrating NCMC into our smartwatch, we are pioneering a new era of digital payments in India. The smartwatch will soon be available for purchase online and at Airtel Payments Bank retail stores, offering a range of functionalities tailored to modern needs.