‘GCCs offer up to 20% higher salaries to freshers for tech roles than IT services’

BENGALURU: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) offer premium salaries for fresher tech job roles due to their adherence to global standards, the demand for specialised technical skills, and intense competition, says a report by TeamLease Digital, which is into tech staffing and learning solutions.

In contrast, non-tech sectors provide lower salaries, influenced by a perception that fresher tech talent lacks industry-specific experience or practical skills relevant to their needs. Meanwhile, the IT sector offers salaries that fall between these two extremes, neither too high nor too low, the report stated.

By 2025, India will have 1,900 GCCs employing over 2 million people, focusing on GenAI, AI/ML, Data Analytics and Cloud Computing, among others. The salary trends indicate that the compensation is higher (12% to 20%) as compared to IT Services or Tech in Non-tech sectors.

India is home to more than 1,600 GCCs and several global tech giants and start-ups have established new GCCs in India. The report adds that the number of GCCs is expected to grow significantly, with 800 new GCCs anticipated in the next 5-6 years.