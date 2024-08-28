Jan Dhan: Expect more transformative shift

Launched 10 years ago today, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has revolutionised India’s financial services and banking ecosystem. Prime Minister Modi’s vision for providing banking access to every citizen has fundamentally transformed how Indians from diverse backgrounds access the financial system.

Over the past decade, the Jan Dhan Yojana has facilitated over 52.8 crore new bank accounts with cumulative deposits exceeding Rs 2.3 lakh crore. Almost 55.5% of these accounts are owned by women, and 66.6% accounts were opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

A foundational pillar of the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, universal banking access has also allowed the government to instantly deliver its welfare schemes to crores of Indian citizens with unprecedented reliability, convenience and security. While previously welfare schemes were characterised by significant leakages and delays caused by middlemen, the new Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platform, anchored on PMJDY’s success, has enabled greater transparency and efficiency. As a result, in the past decade, citizens have received `34 lakh crore via DBT to their Jan Dhan accounts, enabling significant savings for the public exchequer.

These PMJDY bank accounts have also empowered poor, and previously unbanked, citizens to access other financial products such as insurance under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, and formal credit under the PM Mudra Yojana. This expanded access to banking services has not only integrated millions into the formal economy and made financial products accessible universally, but also has instilled a sense of financial freedom, and pride among citizens.