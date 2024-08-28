TRAI meets officials to tackle spam messages, fraud calls

NEW DELHI: In a bid to tackle the growing menace of spam messages, calls, and fraud in the telecom sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) held a meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and TRAI. Additionally, special guests from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) joined the discussions.