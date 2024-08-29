Final guidelines on project loans in two to three months, says RBI official

Asked about the timelines by when the project loan final guidelines will come in, he said it will take "at least two to three months" parrying a specific answer on whether the guidelines will be implemented from April 1 next year onwards.

On the ECL framework, Chaturvedi said the norms are in the "advance stages" of discussion and admitted that there is an "overlap" on both the ECL and project finance norms, but did not comment on whether both the guidelines will come in together.

Meanwhile, on reports of higher delinquencies in microloans, he said there is no systemic risk and entry-specific concerns are discussed bilaterally as part of the supervisory framework. If some regulatory interventions are required, they are also initiated, he said, citing the November 2023 regulations hiking risk weights on unsecured lending.

There is "nothing on the table" right now on the MFI sector, the official said, adding if any action is taken, it will be for the entire sector and not entity-specific.

Addressing the summit, Chaturvedi asked financiers to be more responsible while engaging in their core lending activities and the industry to take steps towards this aim. The offerings need to be transparent and the regulated entities' dealings need to be fair, he underlined.