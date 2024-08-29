NBCC completes sales of WTC Nauroji Nagar, Downtown Sarojini Nagar inventory worth Rs 14,800 crore

State-run NBCC (India) Limited, said on Thursday that it has sold 100% of the office space inventory at World Trade Center (WTC) Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, and 100% of retail and commercial space at Downtown Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi.

During the 27th e-auction, NBCC sold a total unsold inventory of 1.81 lakh sqft of commercial space for Rs 908.48 crore in WTC Nauroji Nagar. Through this e-auction, out of the total area sold, around 1.21 lakh sqft having a sale value of approximately Rs 596.25 crore has been sold to PSU/Government entities and 0.60 lakh sqft., having a sale value of Rs 312.23 was sold to private entities.

The highest price fetched in the 27th e-auction for a unit was Rs 62,261/sqft. against the reserve price of Rs 37,161/sqft.

With this, NBCC has sold the entire 100% office space of 32,87,567 sqft, valuing Rs. 13,408.7 Crore of which PSU/Government entities bought 23,00,942 sqft having a sale value of Rs 9,307.65 Crore and private entities bought 9,86,625 sqft., having sale value of Rs 4,101.07 Crore.

Recently, through a bulk sale, NBCC has sold the balance unsold commercial inventory in Downtown Sarojini Naga of 3.52 Lakh sqft having a sale value of approximately 1,343 Crore. With this, NBCC has successfully sold the entire inventory of 3.64 Lakh sqft., valuing about Rs 1,391 Crore.

Meanwhile, the board of NBCC will meet on August 31 to consider a proposal for bonus shares.