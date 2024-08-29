Reliance announces Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer; up to 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users

"We are thrilled to announce the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere,” said Ambani.

Ambani also stated that Reliance Jio transformed India from 5G-dark to 5G-bright, creating one of the world's most advanced 5G networks, adding that that Jio True 5G has achieved the world's fastest 5G adoption.

"In just two years, over 130 million customers have embraced Jio True 5G," said Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance has spent over Rs 3,643 crore (USD 437 million) in FY24 towards R&D, taking its total research spend to over Rs 11,000 crore (USD 1.5 billion) in the last four years. The company has filed over 2,555 patents, mainly in areas such as bio-energy innovations, solar energy, and high-value chemicals. It has also filed patents in 6G, 5G, AI-Large Language Models, AI-Deep Learning, Big Data, Devices, Internet of Things, and Narrowband-IoT.

Mukesh Ambani also mentioned that Reliance Jio's network carries nearly per cent of global mobile traffic, surpassing even major global operators. In eight years, Jio has grown to become the world's largest mobile data company, with a 490-million-strong subscriber base. Last year, Jio reached new milestones in both operating and financial performance.