Steel prices decline amid sluggish demand

NEW DELHI: Steel prices in India have fallen sharply over the past three-and-a-half years, reflecting a major downturn, driven by sluggish domestic demand and increased imports.

As of August 2024, prices for cold rolled steel (CRT) stood at Rs 57,400 per tonne, down from Rs 71,000 in December 2021. Similarly, hot rolled coil (HRC) steel prices fell about 24% to Rs 50,300 per tonne, compared to Rs 66,000 in late 2021, as per BigMint, a platform for price reporting.

Experts say the decline in prices can be attributed to multiple factors, mainly lack of robust demand both domestically and internationally. Experts note that a decrease in raw material costs has contributed to downward pressure on steel prices. Steel imports from countries such as South Korea, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan has exacerbated the situation, as global suppliers have sought to offload excess inventory in the Indian market.