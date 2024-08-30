DGCA places SpiceJet under ‘enhanced surveillance’ amid financial trouble

NEW DELHI: In another setback for cash-starved SpiceJet, civil aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday placed the budget carrier under ‘enhanced surveillance’ with immediate effect. SpiceJet will now experience increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline’s operations.

“In light of the past record and special audit carried out in August 2024, SpiceJet has been placed under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect. This would entail an increase in number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure safety of operations,” DGCA said in a statement.

DGCA stated that based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, a special audit of its engineering facilities was conducted on 7th and 8th August 2024, which has revealed “certain deficiencies”. Sources said the Ministry of Civil Aviation is also keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation at the airline.