Jio creating one of most advanced 5G networks: Ambani

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has transformed India from 5G-dark to 5G-bright, creating one of the world’s most advanced 5G networks, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

Ambani, speaking at its Annual General Meeting, mentioned that the 5G services provided by the company have achieved the world’s fastest 5G adoption, and in just two years, over 130 million users have embraced 5G services. Ambani added that India is now the world’s largest data market.

“Jio’s network carries nearly 8% of global mobile traffic, surpassing even major global operators, including those in developed markets,” he said. Over 85% of the 5G radio cells operating in India belong to Jio.

It announced the launch of its AI tool Jio Brain to streamline AI adoption in October. Ambani said Jio Brain will enable it to accelerate AI adoption across Jio, driving faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and a better understanding of customer needs.

The chairman announced Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, which will provide up to 100 GB free cloud storage to consumers. The offer is set to launch starting Diwali this year.