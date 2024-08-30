Sebi cancels registration of 39 stock brokers, seven commodity brokers

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday cancelled the registration of 39 stock brokers and seven commodity brokers after they failed to meet the registration requirements.

Additionally, the regulator cancelled the registration of 22 depository participants who are no longer affiliated with any depository.

The main reason for cancelling the registration certificate of these entities is to prevent them from misusing their Sebi registration without being an active participant of a depository or a member of a recognised stock exchange, thereby protecting unaware investors, the regulator said in three separate orders.

Despite the cancellation of their registration, these entities remain liable for any actions they took or failed to take as stock brokers, commodity brokers or depository participants.

They are also responsible for paying any outstanding fees, dues, and interest owed to Sebi, it added.

In its orders, Sebi said that 39 stock brokers and seven commodity brokers were granted registrations subject to certain conditions, including the condition that they continue to be members of a recognised stock exchange.

Considering these entities are no longer members of any stock exchange, Sebi noted that these entities no longer meet the conditions required for holding a stock broker registration under the Broker Regulations 1992, which stipulates that stock brokers must be members of recognised stock exchanges.