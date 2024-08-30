SEBI official says discount broking is not future, requires transparent fee structure

MUMBAI: Hinting discount broking is not the way forward and that investors have to pay for their services as there can be no free lunches in business, a senior Sebi official has called for adopting an explicit and transparent fee structure.

“Since brokers are not scheduled commercial banks, and do not have the full set of capital and other regulatory safeguards that banks have, from a transparency, efficiency, and risk perspective, we would all be better off if the implicit broking revenues from having client float balances were to eventually be replaced by explicit and transparent fees set in a competitive market,” Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan G said here on Thursday at the ongoing global fintech summit.