Vistara to operate last flight under its brand on Nov 11; merger with Air India from Nov 12

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Vistara will operate the last flight under its brand on November 11, and the full-service carrier's operations will be unified with Air India from November 12.

The government has given its nod for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as part of the Air India-Vistara merger. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Air India is owned by Tata Group.

"Starting September 3, 2024, customers will, progressively, no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after November 12, 2024," Vistara said in a release on Friday.

Thereafter, Vistara aircraft will be operated by Air India and bookings for the routes operated by these planes will be redirected to Air India's website.

"Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights as usual till 11 November 2024," the release said.

The merger of Vistara with Air India was announced in November 2022 and post-completion of the deal, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1% stake in Air India.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said the merger is about offering passengers more choice with a larger fleet and a wider network while elevating the overall travel experience.

"Cross-functional teams from Air India and Vistara have been working together for many months to make the transition of aircraft, flying crew, ground-based colleagues and, most importantly, our valued customers, into the new Air India as seamless as possible," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

In a separate release, Air India welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines in the airline.

"This is an important milestone that facilitates the merger process between Vistara and Air India and the broader transformation of the Air India Group," it said.