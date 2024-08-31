Bengaluru houses 35% of BFSI global capability centres

BENGALURU: Bengaluru secures the top spot as the premier destination for Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Global Capability Centres (GCCs), as it houses 35% of all BFSI GCCs.

The city also houses a thriving talent ecosystem, where 26% of active job seekers bring the in-demand skills that fuel industry innovation, talent solutions provider Careernet said in a report.

Bengaluru is followed by Pune with 15%, Hyderabad with 14% and Chennai with 12% of the active talent pool with in-demand skills in the sector. As per the report, Hyderabad is gaining popularity as the go-to preferred destination for companies looking to set up new centres or expand their operations in India. Moreover, Hyderabad is increasingly becoming the second most preferred city, after Bengaluru, for BFSI professionals looking to relocate.

Neelabh Shukla, chief business officer, Careernet, said, “With a vast pool of skilled professionals, India offers GCCs the ideal ecosystem to drive growth, innovation, and transformation.