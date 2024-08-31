Seven IPOs worth Rs 11,000 crore to flood Dalal Street next week

The Bajaj Group has filed the draft red herring prospects with market regulator Sebi for a Rs 7,000-crore primary share sale from its housing finance arm Bajaj Housing Finance.

The Bajaj group, founded in 1926, has several publicly traded companies -- Bajaj Finserv (May 2008), which is the parent of the issuer and also the group’s holding company of its financial services vertical; Bajaj Finance, another promoter of the firm hit the market in 1994; and flagship Bajaj Auto which went public much earlier and is the world’s most profitable two-wheeler maker.

According to the Sebi filing, only Bajaj Finance is participating in the offer for sale of up to Rs 3,000 crore though Bajaj Finserv is also a promoter.

The Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital, which is primarily into arranging debt for small businesses and micro lenders but also has a non-banking arm, is raising Rs 1,500 crore through the public issue in a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale by its external investors, the details of which are not known as of now.

The 1,100 crore issue of Pune-headquartered jewelry retailer PNG Jewelers, which has 39 stores across Maharashtra and Goa, consists of fresh issue of Rs 850 crore and the Rs 250 crore of OFS by the family trust SVG Business Trust that fully owns the company established in 1832 in Sangli in Maharashtra.

The sixth generation entrepreneur Saurav Gadgil, who is the chairman and managing director of the company, told TNIE here that the proceeds from the issue will be used to repay Rs 300 crore of working capital from banks and that after the IPO the company will go for gold metal loans.