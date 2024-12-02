Business

Carmakers, except Hyundai, report surge in November sales

Month-on-month basis, it was a big dip given that Maruti, backed by festive demand, had sold nearly Rs 1.60 lakh units in October 2024.
Carmakers, except Hyundai, report surge in November sales
Arshad Khan
Updated on
2 min read

NEW DELHI: Most carmakers, with the exception of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), reported year-on-year growth in November wholesales. However, on a sequential basis, most companies saw a significant decline, as festive demand tapered off and buyers, despite attractive discounts, hesitated to make big-ticket purchases.

The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki’s - domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales grew by 5% last month to 1,41,312 units as compared to 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month. Month-on-month basis, it was a big dip given that Maruti, backed by festive demand, had sold nearly R1.60 lakh units in October 2024.

Korean brand Hyundai registered total wholesales of 61,252 units (Domestic: 48,246 units and Export: 13,006 units) in November 2024. On an annual basis, sales were down by 2.4% last month as the carmaker had dispatched 49,451 units in November 2023. Hyundai’s exports fell sharply by 20.5% last month.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “HMIL’s push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8% of our total Domestic sales. We also bolstered HMIL’s presence in the hinterland of India, by achieving the highest ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1% in November.”

Tata Motors Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales, including electric vehicles, grew by 2% to 47,117 units as against 46,143 units in November 2023. Within this, domestic PV dispatches saw a 2% uptick to 47,063 units compared to 46,068 units in the same month last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) continues to post a robust growth trajectory, recording sales of 25,586 units in November 2024, a 44% increase over the same period last year.

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The year 2024 has exceeded our expectations and we are gearing up to close it on a strong note, with a continued focus on redefining customer experience to effectively meet evolving market demands.”

JSW MG Motor announced wholesale figures of 6019 units in November 2024. Compared to November 2023, this is a year-on-year growth of 20 %. MG Windsor, India’s first intelligent CUV, maintains its strong demand, leading the company’s EV sales for the second consecutive month with 3144 units sold.

Hyundai
Passenger vehicle
carmakers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com