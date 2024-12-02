Carmakers, except Hyundai, report surge in November sales

NEW DELHI: Most carmakers, with the exception of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), reported year-on-year growth in November wholesales. However, on a sequential basis, most companies saw a significant decline, as festive demand tapered off and buyers, despite attractive discounts, hesitated to make big-ticket purchases.

The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki’s - domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales grew by 5% last month to 1,41,312 units as compared to 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month. Month-on-month basis, it was a big dip given that Maruti, backed by festive demand, had sold nearly R1.60 lakh units in October 2024.