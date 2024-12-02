Growth in gross GST collection slows to 8.5% to Rs 1.82 L cr in November

NEW DELHI: The gross GST collection in November grew at 8.5% year-on-year to R1.82 lakh crore largely on the back of healthy accrual from domestic transactions. However, it is lower than the October collection of R1.87 lakh crore, which was the second highest monthly collection recorded in GST. The domestic GST revenue grew by 9.4% during the month, while import GST revenue growth of 5.4%.

This is the third month in a row that gross GST collections have shown single digit growth, showing that a fatigue has set in as far as GST collections have been concerned. Even the festive months of October (when gross collections showed a growth of 8.9%) and November have failed to give a boost to the collections.