Manufacturing growth falls to 11-month low at 56.5 in November

MUMBAI: The economy is losing the steam it regained in October after the poor show in the previous two months, as the manufacturing sector saw a slump in November with the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) plunging to an 11-month low of 56.5.

In the previous month, the index had stood at 57.5, yet the reading does not indicate contraction as it’s still strong above 50.

The news comes days after the government said the economic growth slumped to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the September quarter, leading to a rash of growth downgrades ranging from a low of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent for the full fiscal.

According to the HSBC final manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, the index dropped from 57.5 in October to 56.5 which still matches the figures of January and September.